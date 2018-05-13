True Pundit

WATCH: NBC Analyst Says He’d Kill Himself If He Had To Interact With Sarah Sanders

Posted on
On Friday, NBC News analyst and MSNBC contributor John Heilemann said that if he had to attend White House press briefings where he had to deal with press secretary Sarah Sanders that he would kill himself.

Heilemann’s comments came after MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace suggested she wanted to choke Sanders before she compared her to a former Saddam Hussein official who once attacked a top U.S. diplomat for being “a known Jew.”

“I don’t know the difference anymore between Baghdad Bob and Sarah Sanders,” Wallace said, referring to Mohammed Saeed al-Sahhaf, Iraq’s former information minister who was known for making blatantly false statements. – READ MORE

Daily Wire Daily Wire
