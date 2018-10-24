WATCH: Nancy Pelosi Wants Control Of The House So She Can Use Subpoena Power To ‘Negotiate’ With Trump

It seems House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) just can’t wait until Democrats retake the House in November so that she can use the House Majority Leader’s power to subpoena to investigate and “negotiate” with the Trump Administration.

Pelosi told CNN’s “Citizen” forum in New York City Monday that she’s itching to get her hands back on the gavel so that she can use the subpoena power, which she called “a great arrow to have in your quiver in terms of negotiating on other subjects.”

“To use it, or not to use it,” she added.

By saying she’s willing to use subpoena power as a negotiating chip for other issues, Nancy Pelosi is admitting what we’ve known all along – that the countless investigations Democrats are threatening to launch are baseless and totally political. pic.twitter.com/pIogNaNmFz — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) October 22, 2018

Pelosi isn't revealing any new information; the Democrats have used the ability to launch "independent" investigations into Trump administration policies and activities as a campaign tool, frequently referencing the things they plan on doing if they suddenly regain control of one House of Congress, as expected.