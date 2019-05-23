WATCH: Nancy Pelosi Says She’s ‘Praying’ For President Trump. Don Jr. Hits Back (VIDEO)

Donald Trump Jr. smacked Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Thursday after the U.S. House speaker said she “prays” for President Donald Trump.

“Well, listen, I don’t think the party of infanticide is exactly praying for anyone. That’s not what they do. We get that,” mocked the eldest Trump son during an appearance on “Fox & Friends.”

Pelosi made the remark regarding Trump on Wednesday after a meeting initially intended to be about infrastructure didn't go as smoothly as planned. Trump expressed anger over the meeting, telling the press that Pelosi was accusing him of a cover-up, according to RealClearPolitics.