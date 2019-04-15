WATCH: Nancy Pelosi Mocks Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Again

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi mocked socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and the other far-left fringe Democrats that Ocasio-Cortez associates with during an interview that aired on Sunday on CBS News’ “60 Minutes.”

“So you are contending with a group in Congress: Over here on the left flank are these self-described socialists, on the right, these moderates,” host Lesley Stahl said. “And you yourself said that you’re the only one who can unify everybody. And the question is, can you?”

Can the Speaker of the House unify the Democratic party while getting pushback from the left and self-described democratic socialists like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez? https://t.co/f4VUYTYIdw pic.twitter.com/a9wOobPj5g — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) April 14, 2019

“By and large, whatever orientation they came to Congress with, they know that we have to hold the center,” Pelosi responded. “That we have to go down the mainstream.”

“You have these wings– AOC, and her group on one side–” Lesley responded.

“That’s like five people,” Pelosi fired back. – READ MORE