WATCH: Nancy Pelosi Likens Eliminating Soleimani to Assassinating the U.S. Vice President

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Thursday defended her opposition to the elimination of Iran’s top general and terrorist mastermind Qasem Soleimani by likening the action to a hypothetical assassination of the vice president of the United States.

The speaker expressed outrage upon the death of Soleimani, describing the Trump administration’s actions as “provocative and disproportionate.”

“This action endangered our service members, diplomats and others by risking a serious escalation of tensions with Iran,” she asserted.

Here’s @SpeakerPelosi rationalizing her opposition to killing a terrorist who funded attacks on Americans around the world by comparing him to the Vice President of the United States. Shameful. pic.twitter.com/1QaD47ORX9 — NRCC (@NRCC) January 9, 2020

She doubled down on those sentiments during a press conference on Thursday, likening the elimination of the terrorist, who was responsible for the death of hundreds of Americans and injuries of thousands more, to an assassination of the vice president of the United States.

"The argument would be made that, putting the shoe on the other foot, if the United States had a high level — maybe the second most important person in the country — assassinated wherever, the United States might consider that an assault on our country," she stated.