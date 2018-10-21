WATCH: Nancy Pelosi harassed by protesters after calling for ‘collateral damage’ against Republicans

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi was confronted by a mob during a campaign stop in Coral Gables, Fla., on Wednesday, with protesters cursing at her and calling her a communist.

The incident was caught on camera, showing Pelosi calmly entering Florida Democratic House candidate Donna Shalala’s headquarters as she gets surrounded by the protesters. She did not engage with them.

“Look at Nancy Pelosi right here – f—ing communist. Get the f— out of here. F— you and your f–king Democrats,” the protesters shouted in both English and Spanish while carrying anti-communist signs.

“You don’t belong here,” one person was also heard yelling. “Socialism sucks,” said another.– READ MORE