WATCH: Nancy Pelosi Gets Democrats’ Hopes Up, Then Demolishes Them

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) briefly raised Democrats’ hopes in a recent CNN interview, saying that the party needs “new blood” before making it clear that she isn’t going anywhere.

In an interview that aired on Monday night with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour, Pelosi talked about the future of the Democratic Party.

“As long as he’s here, I’m here,” House Democratic Leader @NancyPelosi tells me, referring to President Trump. Watch my interview tonight on our new hour-long program, which adds four new contributors! Check your PBS listings and watch at our new time on @cnni: 7pm CET. pic.twitter.com/EldmLD4z7u — Christiane Amanpour (@camanpour) September 10, 2018

“I do agree, it’s time for new blood and we should move on. And if Hillary Clinton had won, and the Affordable Care Act was protected, I feel very proprietary about that, I was happy to go my way,” said Pelosi.- READ MORE