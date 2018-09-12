    True Pundit

    Politics

    WATCH: Nancy Pelosi Gets Democrats’ Hopes Up, Then Demolishes Them

    Posted on by
    Share:

    House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) briefly raised Democrats’ hopes in a recent CNN interview, saying that the party needs “new blood” before making it clear that she isn’t going anywhere.

    In an interview that aired on Monday night with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour, Pelosi talked about the future of the Democratic Party.

    “I do agree, it’s time for new blood and we should move on. And if Hillary Clinton had won, and the Affordable Care Act was protected, I feel very proprietary about that, I was happy to go my way,” said Pelosi.- READ MORE

     

    Nancy Pelosi Gets Democrats' Hopes Up, Then Demolishes Them
    Nancy Pelosi Gets Democrats' Hopes Up, Then Demolishes Them

    House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) briefly raised Democrats' hopes in a recent CNN interview, saying that the party needs "new blood" before making it clear that she isn't going anywhere.

    Daily Wire Daily Wire
    FOLLOW US!
    Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
    Share: