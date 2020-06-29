WATCH: Nancy Pelosi forgets George Floyd’s name while telling reporters she’s honoring his name

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) faced ridicule after she tried to say the Democrats’ police reform bill was named in honor of George Floyd, but got his name wrong.

Pelosi was speaking to reporters on Friday when she made the embarrassing gaffe. She was relating how Floyd’s younger brother had asked her to name the bill after Floyd, who was killed while in police custody.

“I’m very proud for the Judiciary Committee that before he testified he said to me, ‘Madame Speaker do you think that I can tell George’s daughter that his name will always be remember because you’ll name the bill for him?’ And I said, ‘well I’ll recommend that to the Judiciary Committee and to the Congressional Black Caucus, who have shaped the bill,” she explained. – READ MORE

