WATCH: Nancy Pelosi Congratulates Senate Democrats For Stalling $250 Billion Small Business Aid Program

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has been doing a round of interviews from her San Francisco, California, home over the past 24 hours, celebrating Democrats’ “victory” over Senate Republicans, blocking an emergency extension to the Paycheck Protection Program for small businesses suffering under coronavirus lockdowns — a program that is slated to run out of money as early as Friday.

Nancy Pelosi: “I congratulate the Senate Democrats” for objecting to $250 billion in small business reliefhttps://t.co/IdRmdfgYwx pic.twitter.com/KDT9tZZ8b3 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 15, 2020

In an appearance on MSNBC, Pelosi actually congratulated her Senate colleagues for standing firm against the emergency aid bill. –READ MORE

