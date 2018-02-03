WATCH: Nancy Pelosi Confuses Trump And Bush AGAIN

Nancy Pelosi forgets who is president…again. pic.twitter.com/JlYcevFETW — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) February 2, 2018

Republican presidents, they’re all the same. Apparently, that’s a notion that House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has internalized so much that she regularly conflates utterly different men whose presidential terms are nearly a decade apart.

On Thursday, Pelosi once again confused President Donald Trump with former President George W. Bush while speaking with a group of reporters. This is at least the sixth time she’s done so.

The clip of Pelosi was featured in the opening segment of Fox News’ “Fox News @ Night” with host Shannon Bream.– READ MORE

In our last piece about Rep. Nancy Pelosi (which was earlier this week), we said she’d be saying something stupid again real soon.

And she didn’t disappoint.

A day after President Trump’s State of the Union address, Pelosi took to the microphones to decry, well, everything he said. But she got stuck on one big point — the president’s tax cuts and the bonuses that corporations have been paying out since he signed the bill into law.

“The president presents himself with this GOP tax scam as something that helps the middle class. He, um, kinda presented that. Um. At the same time the tax scam, um, will mean, um, cause for 86 million middle class families to pay more as he pads the pockets of the top one percent,” she said. – READ MORE

President Trump on Thursday likened House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi’s calling the recent tax law-related bonuses “crumbs” to Hillary Clinton’s infamous “deplorable” comments from the 2016 campaign.

“That could be like ‘deplorable,’ ” Mr. Trump said of Mrs. Pelosi’s comments. “Those two words — they seem to have a resemblance. I hope it has the same meaning.”

“But she called it crumbs when people are getting $2,000 and $3,000 dollars and $1,000 — that’s not crumbs. It’s a lot of money,” he said. – READ MORE