WATCH: Nadler struggles to close elevator doors as shouting Trump supporters swarm

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler got an earful from some of President Trump’s biggest cheerleaders on Thursday at the Capitol, where lawmakers prepared to vote on articles of impeachment.

“Shame on you, chairman Nadler. Shame on you,” America’s Voice field correspondent Ben Bergquam shouted at the lawmaker as he entered a staff-only elevator with an aide. “You’ve broken your oath. But you know what? Keep doing it. Keep doing it because the American people see through it, it’s going to work in President Trump’s favor. Keep it up.”

“It’s just going to give votes to Trump, chairman Nadler,” an accomplice, Will Johnson, chimed in.

The two hecklers kept up the shtick as Nadler pressed the elevator button, though the doors did not immediately close. Something or someone repeatedly triggered the door’s sensor to cause it to re-open, which seemingly confused the lawmaker and his aide. – READ MORE