WATCH: NAACP Official Shows His True Colors, Urges Citizens To ‘Jack Up’ Senators Who Stand with Trump

Speaking at the Netroots Nation conference on Friday, top National Association for the Advancement of Colored People official Hilary Shelton said that if Democrat senators go along with President Donald Trump on judicial nominees, liberals should “jack’em up,” according to the Daily Wire.

Shelton, head of the NAACP’s Washington, D.C. office, urged attendees to keep their senators in line behind the liberal agenda.

“Everybody should claim your two senators, whether you voted for them or not,” Shelton told the audience.

“They’re making a ton of cash being where they are and they’ll make a whole lot more money when they leave. Sometimes we may need to expedite them leaving so they can make that big money.

“But keep in mind, it’s only the Senate that is making decisions on these judicial (nominees),” Shelton continued. – READ MORE

