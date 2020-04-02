WATCH: MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell obliterates Jim Acosta and leftist media for making fun of him and God

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell just fired back at CNN reporter Jim Acosta and the rest of the mainstream media after they mocked him for expressing his faith in God during a press conference with President Donald Trump on Monday.

American Ingenuity: @realMikeLindell discusses how MyPillow is dedicating 75% of its production to making masks to fight the Coronavirus. #AmericaFirst #KAG2020 #Dobbs pic.twitter.com/JC6fJdFwDD — Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) March 31, 2020

Lindell fired back the next day during an interview with Fox Business host Lou Hobbs.

“I’ll tell you what, I heard Jim Acosta attack me too, and he was 10 feet from me in the Rose Garden,” Lindell said. “This is just evil, Lou. This is evil.”

“I’m appalled by the journalists that I see there,” Lindell continued. “I used to think that, they are not really that evil. Well, yes, they are.” – READ MORE

