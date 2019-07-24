WATCH: Mueller Admits That President Trump Didn’t ‘Hinder’ His Investigation ‘at Any Time’

Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller admitted during his testimony to the House Judiciary Committee that President Donald Trump did not “hinder” his investigation into Russian election interference.

On Wednesday, Mueller appeared in front of the House Judiciary Committee for his first of two long-awaited congressional hearings regarding his report into Russian election interference during the 2016 presidential election.

Mueller: my investigation was never curtailed, stopped, or hindered at any timehttps://t.co/HpfEv9Ngp8 pic.twitter.com/HKHrZNRkIq — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 24, 2019

During his round of questioning, Mueller was asked by House Judiciary Committee ranking member Doug Collins (R-Ga.) if his investigation was “curtailed or stopped or hindered” by the president “at any time.”

The former special counsel admitted that he was not "hindered" during his investigation, answering Collins's question with a resounding "no."