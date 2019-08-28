Watch MSNBC’s O’Donnell Lose His Mind During Broadcast; Epic & Wild F-Bomb-Laced Meltdown

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell was visibly enraged, banging his fists on the desk and dropping F-Bombs like cookie crumbs.

We travel back to an earlier era in the Trump administration, when O’Donnell snapped on air, long before he broadcasted outright lies about the White House like he did yesterday, broadcasting fabricated financial information linking the President to Russia. Again. Only this time, he has walked back the erroneous accusations.

If MSNBC aired this type of insane tirade more often, its ratings would go through the roof.

“STOP THE HAMMERING!” O’Donnell demands during the epic meltdown. “STOP THE HAMMERING OUT THERE! WHO’S GOT A HAMMER? WHERE IS IT? WHERE’S THE HAMMER?

I’LL GO DOWN TO THE G——ED FLOOR MYSELF AND STOP IT,” O’Donnell vows. “KEEP THE G——ED COMMERCIAL BREAK GOING!”

The MSNBC host launched into profanity-laced tirades at his staff during a taping of his show last month, complaining about “insanity in my earpiece” and begging someone to “stop the hammering!”

O’Donnell’s tirades were recorded during the taping of the Aug. 29 edition of “The Last Word.”

