True Pundit

Politics TV

WATCH: MSNBC’s Matthews Says Conflict Over Trump’s SCOTUS Nominee Will Be ‘Like Spanish Civil War’

Posted on by
Share:

MSNBC’s Chris Matthews said on Wednesday that Democrats need to battle tenaciously in the “fight of the century” over President Donald Trump’s forthcoming Supreme Court justice nominee, later likening the situation to the Spanish Civil War.

Matthews fretted that anyone who is not conservative will think that the courts are partisan against them if Trump gets to pick another Supreme Court justice, The Washington Free Beacon noted.- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

WATCH: MSNBC's Matthews Says Conflict Over Trump's SCOTUS Nominee Will Be 'Like Spanish Civil War'
WATCH: MSNBC's Matthews Says Conflict Over Trump's SCOTUS Nominee Will Be 'Like Spanish Civil War'

MSNBC's Chris Matthews said on Wednesday that Democrats need to battle tenaciously in the "fight of the century" over President Donald Trump's forthcoming Supreme Court justice nominee, later likening the situation to the Spanish Civil War.

Daily Wire Daily Wire
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: