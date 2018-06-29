Politics TV
WATCH: MSNBC’s Matthews Says Conflict Over Trump’s SCOTUS Nominee Will Be ‘Like Spanish Civil War’
MSNBC’s Chris Matthews said on Wednesday that Democrats need to battle tenaciously in the “fight of the century” over President Donald Trump’s forthcoming Supreme Court justice nominee, later likening the situation to the Spanish Civil War.
Matthews fretted that anyone who is not conservative will think that the courts are partisan against them if Trump gets to pick another Supreme Court justice, The Washington Free Beacon noted.- READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
MSNBC's Chris Matthews said on Wednesday that Democrats need to battle tenaciously in the "fight of the century" over President Donald Trump's forthcoming Supreme Court justice nominee, later likening the situation to the Spanish Civil War.
Daily Wire