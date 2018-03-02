WATCH: MSNBC Just Did Backflips To Get Condi To Call Trump A Racist – Her Response Leaves Them Speechless

Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice went on MSNBC Thursday afternoon to discuss a broad range of issues.

Midway through the conversation, host Nicolle Wallace began to press Rice, who is a Republican, on claims that President Trump is a racist. Wallace specifically used comments from Rice’s former boss, George W. Bush, who said that under Trump “bigotry has been emboldened.”

Rice said that America is going “through a period of time where we are labeling each other and calling each other names,” before being interrupted by the anchor asking if Trump is calling people names.

“Nicolle, I will tell you this started a long time before this president,” Rice said of the name calling.

The MSNBC host asked if Trump is “making it worse calling out good people on both sides of a KKK rally,” referring to Trump’s comments about the violence in Charlottesville. – READ MORE

