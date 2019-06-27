WATCH: MSNBC Hosts Spar Over Whether Dem Debaters Could Handle Trump in 2020

MSNBC hosts Donny Deutsch and Lawrence O’Donnell sparred during post-debate coverage over whether any of the 2020 Democrats can beat President Donald Trump in 2020.

Deutsch, who hosts a weekly show on Saturday nights, said he believes Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.) cannot beat Trump on a debate stage in the general election.

"I also think when you can label somebody a socialist, 57 percent of this country thinks that word is un-American. I'm not saying it's fair. When he can blanket Elizabeth Warren as a socialist and he's on a stage with her, the Democrats lose," Deutsch said. "I think she's delightful. I think she's wonderful. I'm a big fan. I just don't think she has what it takes to beat this president, the same way at least an idealized version of Joe Biden is. Don't shoot the messenger. It's just facts. We got to get Trump out."