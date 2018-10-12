WATCH: MSNBC Hosts MELT DOWN Over Kanye’s White House Visit

After Kanye West’s historic performance in the Oval Office with President Trump – regaling the press on everything from his view of hydrogen-powered airplanes to racism to the Second Amendment – the members of the media were obviously deeply unhappy.

But the most absurd reaction came courtesy of Ali Velshi and Stephanie Ruhle of MSNBC:

MSNBC's Velshi and Ruhle respond to the Kanye West – Donald Trump Oval Office discussion… Ali Velshi: "Wow! That was bonkers…That was crazy." Stephanie Ruhle: "That was an assault on our White House." pic.twitter.com/3xlLrzDGeq — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) October 11, 2018

Velshi stated, “Wow! That was bonkers…That was crazy.”

Ruhle called the episode an "assault on our White House." One wonders what these media members would have thought about the White House hosting Lena Dunham

On Thursday, Kanye West visited the White House to discuss criminal justice reform with President Trump. At the White House, Kanye was ushered into the Oval Office, where he proceeded to grab the mic as though he were accosting Taylor Swift at the Video Music Awards. Then he went off.

Kanye West meets with President Donald Trump to discuss criminal justice reform. West says supporting Trump and wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat made him feel like "Superman" https://t.co/m9ekajUWtD pic.twitter.com/piwzqQsXGa — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) October 11, 2018

Wearing his Make America Great Again Hat, Kanye stated, “There was something about when I put this hat on it made me feel like Superman … You made a Superman — that’s my favorite superhero — you made a Superman cape for me.”

He said of Trump, “I love this guy here.” – READ MORE