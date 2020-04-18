WATCH: MSNBC host suggests Biden form ‘shadow government’ to counter Trump on coronavirus

The U.S. presidential election is still seven months away but an MSNBC host is already suggesting that Democrat Joe Biden set up a “shadow government” against the Trump administration amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Stephanie Ruhle pitched the idea Wednesday during an interview with Jim Messina, who served as deputy chief of staff of operations under former President Barack Obama.

MSNBC’s @SRuhle suggests Biden create “shadow government” to counter Trump during pandemic crisis pic.twitter.com/pxT8RvBuTU — Kyle Drennen (@kjdrennen) April 15, 2020

Messina was reacting to news that Obama and Sen. Elizabeth Warren had each endorsed Biden for the presidency in November’s general election.

Messina argued that both Obama and Warren would be valuable surrogates for Biden in the months ahead as the former vice president makes his case for winning the nation’s top job – and took some swipes at President Trump along the way.

“When you see President Trump with his erratic leadership, his daily clown-show press conferences … to have real upstanding leaders like Barack Obama and Elizabeth Warren talk about Joe Biden in personal terms – the kind of leader he would be – that contrast is really important right now,” Messina said, “and it’s a contrast that the Biden campaign is going to bank on going forward.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --