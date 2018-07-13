WATCH: MSNBC Host Questions Whether Interpretation of Constitution is ‘Appropriate’

MSNBC host Katy Tur showed her bias against a conservative, originalist interpretation of the U.S. Constitution by asking whether this interpretation was “appropriate” because Americans have become more liberal.

MSNBC's KatyTur: "Based on where Americans stand on the issues, and Americans have really moved in a much more progressive direction over the years, do you think it’s appropriate to continue to take such a strict originalist view of the Constitution given it’s 2018 and not 1776?" pic.twitter.com/3d3K4Acgis — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) July 11, 2018

“Based on where Americans stand on the issues, and Americans have really moved in a much more progressive direction over the years, do you think it’s appropriate to continue to take such a strict, originalist view of the Constitution, given it’s 2018 and not 1776?” Tur asked conservative guest J.D. Vance, a Yale Law School graduate and author of and Hillbilly Elegy. Both Turn and Vance spoke about 1776, however, the U.S. Constitution was not written and signed until 1787, ratified in 1788. – READ MORE

In remarks she made during a 2012 visit to Cairo University in Egypt, which had just undergone major changes from the Arab Spring revolution and the overthrow of strongman Hosni Mubarak, Ginsburg did offer praise for the U.S. Constitution, but thought that the Egyptians — and indeed, any nation — could look elsewhere, according to Fox News.

“It is a very inspiring time – that you have overthrown a dictator, and that you are striving to achieve a genuine democracy. So I think people in the United States are hoping that this transition will work, and that there will genuinely be a government of, by, and for the people,” she said, according to the Middle East Media Research Institute.

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg told an Egyptian TV station in 2012 that she would not recommend using the U.S. Constitution as a model for writing a modern-day constitution. pic.twitter.com/QxSIMoIMDA — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) July 9, 2018

“You should certainly be aided by all the constitution-writing that has gone on since the end of World War II,” Ginsburg said. “I would not look to the U.S. Constitution, if I were drafting a constitution in the year 2012.

“I might look at the constitution of South Africa. That was a deliberate attempt to have a fundamental instrument of government that embraced basic human rights, had an independent judiciary. – READ MORE

