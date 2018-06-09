True Pundit

WATCH: MSNBC Host Pushes Dem Senator to Compare Trump to Terrorists

Posted on by
During an interview with Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT), Katy Tur pushed the outspoken Trump critic to compare President Trump to terrorists over his border policies.

Murphy told Tur that Democrats should not compromise on immigration issues, adding that if Democrats strike a deal, Trump “will take other vulnerable populations hostage.”

“He should stop terrorizing these kids,” he said. – READ MORE

