WATCH: MSNBC Host Pushes Dem Senator to Compare Trump to Terrorists

During an interview with Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT), Katy Tur pushed the outspoken Trump critic to compare President Trump to terrorists over his border policies.

Murphy told Tur that Democrats should not compromise on immigration issues, adding that if Democrats strike a deal, Trump “will take other vulnerable populations hostage.”

“He should stop terrorizing these kids,” he said. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1