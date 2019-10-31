WATCH: MSNBC Host Outraged Senate Republicans Won’t Pass Democratic Agenda

MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle on Wednesday criticized Senate Republicans for opposing Democratic legislation.

Ruhle dismissed House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s (R., Calif) argument that impeachment has interfered with legislative progress by pointing to the Republican-controlled Senate’s unwillingness to rubber stamp bills passed by House Democrats.

“At this point there are over 300 bills, passed by the Democratic-controlled House, sitting on Mitch McConnell’s desk,” Ruhle said. “How on Earth does Kevin McCarthy make that argument?”

Michael Steele, a longtime spokesman for former House speaker John Boehner, said that many of those bills, such as a mandatory $15 minimum wage, have only passed along party-line votes. He said passing legislation with no expectation it would be taken up in the Senate is a common congressional practice, pointing to his own experience working with Boehner when Democrats still controlled the Senate during the Obama administration.