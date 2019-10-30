WATCH: MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace calls Fox News’ Laura Ingraham, others ‘chickens**t’ during live broadcast — and the left loves it

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace called Fox News’ Laura Ingraham — and apparently her guests John Yoo and Alan Dershowitz — “chickens**t” during a live broadcast Tuesday over what Wallace called a “smear campaign” by “cable news” against Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman.

Vindman, the National Security Council’s top Ukraine expert, listened to a July phone call between President Donald Trump and Ukraine’s president — and Vindman testified during a closed-door deposition Tuesday for Democrats’ impeachment inquiry against Trump that he “was concerned” about what he heard on the call.

Wallace ran a series of clips showing members of the media criticizing Vindman, ending with Ingraham on Monday telling Yoo and Dershowitz that “here we have a U.S. National security official who is advising Ukraine while working inside the White House apparently against the president’s interests, and usually they spoke in English. Isn’t that kind of an interesting angle on this story?”

Yoo replied, “I find that astounding, and, you know, some people might call that espionage.” – READ MORE