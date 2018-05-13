WATCH: MSNBC Host Attacks Sarah Sanders, Suggests Someone Should ‘Wring Her Neck’

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace says Sarah Huckabee Sanders should be choked pic.twitter.com/LNWYtGlOis — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) May 11, 2018

The alleged remark has prompted an uproar, which many people demanding Sadler be fired for saying that McCain’s opposition to CIA nominee Gina Haspel did not matter because McCain was dying. McCain’s wife even expressed her displeasure with what Sadler is accused of saying.

On Friday, during a news briefing that began with an account of the administration’s efforts to fight opioid abuse, Sanders was asked about the issue.

“I’m not going to comment on an internal staff meeting,” she said.

That comment raised the hackles of MSNBC daytime host Nicolle Wallace, who was an adviser on McCain’s ill-fated 2008 presidential campaign.

“How do you resist the temptation to run up and wring her neck? Why can’t she just say, ‘If a staffer said that, we’re going to get to the bottom of it and she’ll be fired?’” Wallace said. – READ MORE

