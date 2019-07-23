WATCH: MSNBC Guest Chastises ‘Conservative Media’ Misinformation, Immediately Spreads Fake News

Former congresswoman Donna Edwards (D., Md.) attacked conservative media for supposedly misleading the public on MSNBC Tuesday, and then immediately shared a viral fake news story.

Host Stephanie Ruhle cued a clip of a Donald Trump supporter after a town hall held by Republican-turned-independent congressman Justin Amash. “I was surprised to hear there was anything negative in the Mueller Report at all about President Trump,” the woman said. “I hadn’t heard that before, and I mainly listen to conservative news.”

“It’s not surprising to me that given that woman and others’ limited knowledge coming from conservative media, she comes up with that conclusion,” Edwards responded, “And it’s notable, I think, that tomorrow Fox News, for example, is not airing the Mueller testimony at all.”

“Actually, I don’t believe that’s true. I think they are going to air it,” Ruhle cut in. – READ MORE