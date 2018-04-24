WATCH: MSNBC Excuses Waffle House Shooter, Calls You and Me the ‘Real Criminal’

Such was the case Monday on MSNBC during a discussion about the mass shooting at a Waffle House in Tennessee on Sunday, during which “gun culture” and the semi-automatic AR-15-style rifle itself was blamed for the tragic deaths, according to Newsbusters.

MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle started it off with a question posed to The New York Times in-house “conservative” columnist Bret Stephens — who recently called for the repeal of the Second Amendment — and asked, “What is your message, I guess I want to ask, to those who say, ‘Don’t touch my guns no matter what’?”

“Well, that’s exactly it,” Stephens responded. “The problem that we have is that we have not just a legal regime, but a culture in which the way in which guns are treated as sort of ordinary household implements is precisely what leads to the deaths of the sort we just saw in Waffle House.” – READ MORE

