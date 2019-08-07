WATCH: MSNBC contributor says President Trump’s order to fly flags half-staff may be white supremacist nod to Hitler

Mainstream media coverage and political reaction to the mass murders in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, has ranged from erratic to truly bizarre, and a theory posed on MSNBC by a former FBI assistant director connecting President Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler falls in the latter category.

Frank Figliuzzi, the former FBI assistant director for counterintelligence and a regular contributor to NBC News, told MSNBC’s Brian Williams on Monday that President Trump’s decision to fly flags at half-staff until Aug. 8 may very well be a tip of the cap to white supremacist groups. Here’s what he said:

The president says that we will fly our flags at half-mast until August 8, that’s 8/8. Now I’m not going to imply that he did this deliberately, but I am using it as an example of the ignorance of the adversary demonstrated by the White House. The numbers 8/8 are very significant in the neo-Nazi and the white supremacy movement. Why? Because the letter ‘H’ is the eighth letter of the alphabet, and to them, the numbers 8/8 stand for ‘Heil Hitler.’ – READ MORE