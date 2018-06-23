Politics TV
WATCH: MSNBC Commentator Says Dems Should Target Trump Voters, Not Trump, Calls Voters Nazis
Remember when Hillary Clinton referred to Trump voters as “deplorables?”
Now one MSNBC commentator has gone further, likening all Trump voters to Nazis.
On Friday, unhinged MSNBC leftist commentator Donny Deutsch said that Democrats should target Trump voters, making the November election a referendum on them being terrible people, likening them to Nazis. – READ MORE
Daily Wire