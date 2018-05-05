WATCH: MSNBC Commentator Makes Painful Admission About Trump After Unemployment Hits 18-Year Low

To hear some in the liberal media talk, President Donald Trump will be soundly defeated by his Democrat challenger in the 2020 election … if even manages to avoid impeachment and indictments and makes it to the election at all.

But according to Newsbusters, one commentator on MSNBC just bucked the narrative adopted by his fellow media members and declared that due to Trump’s success in a few specific areas — such as low unemployment and potential peace with North Korea — he was likely to win re-election in a “landslide” victory in 2020.

That commentator was CNBC correspondent Donny Deutsch, and his remarks followed an update by reporter Sara Eisen on the month of April’s jobs numbers, which revealed that the unemployment rate had dropped to 3.9 percent, the lowest it has been since 2000.

Shaking his head as if in disbelief, Deutsch stated, “3.9, jobs, if he does the North Korea thing, ISIS. This man, unless there’s some real serious stuff in these (Special Counsel Robert Mueller) indictments, is gonna get reelected in a landslide.” – READ MORE

