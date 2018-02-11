WATCH: MSNBC Commentator Accuses Donald Trump of Being the ‘Commander-In-Chief’ of ‘Rape Culture’

An MSNBC commentator declared President Donald Trump the “commander-in-chief of rape culture” after an aide was disgraced and resigned following sexual misconduct allegations from his previous wives.

As FoxNews.com reported:

White House Staff Secretary Rob Porter could be leaving the Trump administration as early as Thursday, a source told Fox News, amid questions over the internal handling of domestic abuse allegations against him.

Porter, who denies the allegations, announced his resignation on Wednesday and had been expected to stay on for a period of time to ensure a smooth transition. But with photos circulating showing one of his two ex-wives with what appears to be a black eye, the departure could be moved up.

New York University Visiting Scholar Anand Giridharadas said America is in the midst of “a rape culture presidency.” – READ MORE

Reacting late Tuesday to White House Chief of Staff John Kelly’s comments about illegal immigrants and the DACA program, MSNBC’s The Last Word host Lawrence O’Donnell lashed out at Kelly as “the worst White House chief of staff in history” and someone who’s undoubtedly “full of hatred” like President Trump.

Upon hearing the soundbite of Kelly knocking illegals who didn’t apply for DACA status, an enraged O’Donnell screeched that “John Kelly works for the laziest President in history who might very well be the laziest federal worker in history” while the retired Marine General “is the worst White House chief of staff in history.”

O’Donnell’s grievances included falsely asserting that Trump caused the January government shutdown and that Kelly’s criticism of Democratic Congresswoman Fredericka Wilson (Fla.) and former President Obama was so awful that “[n]o other White House chief of staff in history has ever told such a poisonous lie about a member of Congress or about a former President.” – READ MORE