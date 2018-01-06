Politics TV
WATCH: MSNBC Claims Trump’s ‘Sexual Insecurity’ Could ‘Annihilate The Planet’
MSNBC analyst Anand Giridharadas claimed on Tuesday that President Donald Trump’s “sexual insecurity” might lead to nuclear annihilation.
Giridharadas’ comments came after Trump fired back at Kim Jong Un — aka “Little Rocket Man” — on Tuesday night after the North Korean dictator threatened the United States on New Year’s day.
“North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the ‘Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times,'” Trump tweeted. “Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!” – READ MORE
