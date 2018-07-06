WATCH: MSNBC Blames Trump for Detention of Asylum Seeker Jailed by Obama

On Tuesday’s All In show, MSNBC viewers got to see the latest example of the liberal news network not only conflating legal asylum seekers with those who cross the border illegally and only seek asylum after they are apprehended, but also of putting all the blame on the Donald Trump administration for actions that were also taken by the Barack Obama administration.

At 8:48 p.m. Eastern, MSNBC host Chris Hayes introduced the segment by recalling a recent federal court ruling demanding that the Trump administration lessen the detention time for asylum seekers. Even though immigrants who legally go to ports of entry and apply for asylum through the proper process are normally not detained except under unusual circumstances, Hayes gave the impression that legal asylum seekers were generally receiving similar treatment as those who break the law – READ MORE

