WATCH: MSNBC anchor stunned when 5 pediatricians say “without a doubt” they’d send their kids back to school

The mainstream media and Democrats have been demonizing President Trump for pushing hard to send kids back to school in the Fall.

While the virus is extremely contagious, it has a 99.7 percent survival rate and over 85 percent of the people who get it, will have little to no symptoms. More importantly for this discussion, children are hardly impacted by this particular virus as they were with H1N1.

The real danger comes when you’re vulnerable or high-risk. Healthy, or young people have little to worry about, as a general rule. – READ MORE

