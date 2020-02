MSNBC anchor Katy Tur on Friday asked if gerrymandering could help break the Republican hold on the U.S. Senate.

“Is gerrymandering something that would help improve the situation? How does that sort of divide promote consensus in the Senate, or even in the House?” Tur asked.

"Gerrymandering's not going to do anything because in the Senate, we're talking about states. You can't gerrymander states," Washington Post reporter Philip Bump responded.