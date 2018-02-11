WATCH: Mother Whose Son Was Brutally Murdered by an Illegal Throws Down Pelosi With a Shut-Up-A-Thon

A still-grieving mother whose teenage son died at the hands of a criminal alien in 2010 excoriated House Minority Nancy Pelosi this week for wasting eight hours of Congress’ time Thursday delivering a spiel on the House floor in honor of illegal immigrants like the one who murdered her son.

“I think I can speak for all angel parents that would say, you know, we wish you would do a shut-up-a-thon,” angel mom Laura Wilkerson said Thursday evening on Fox News, directing her ire at Pelosi. “You know, she just wasted her time, everybody’s time yesterday. She doesn’t seem to get it.”

Pelosi certainly does not. Instead of using the eight hours to speak on behalf of the American citizens who’ve lost family members to illegal immigrant murderers, the House minority leader waxed rhapsodic about illegals themselves, particularly those affected by former President Barack Obama’s since-repealed Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

"Our DREAMers hang in limbo, with a cruel cloud of fear and uncertainty above them," Pelosi bellowed from the House floor at the start of her speech, according to NPR. "The Republican moral cowardness must end. So I'm going to go on as long as my leadership minute allows."