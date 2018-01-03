WATCH: Mother Who Lost Daughter To Driver High On Marijuana SLAMS CNN For Promoting Drugs

A woman whose daughter was killed by a driver that was high on marijuana slammed CNN on Tuesday after the network promoted using drugs during their coverage of New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Corinne Gasper joined Fox News host Laura Ingraham on “The Ingraham Angle” where she recounted the tragic loss of her daughter.

“It was very outrageous to see what I would call irresponsible journalism on behalf of CNN,” Gasper said.

Ingraham asked her to describe the tragic accident that resulted in the death of her daughter.

