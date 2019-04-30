WATCH: ‘Morning Joe’ Compares Trump To ISIS, Claims ‘Blood’ On Trump’s ‘Hands’

MSNBC “Morning Joe” co-host Joe Scarborough tried to pin the recent tragic attack on the synagogue in California on President Donald Trump on Monday by comparing the president to ISIS and al-Qaeda.

“A spate of shootings during the Trump administration, inspired white nationalists, inspired by different events, but it all seems to come back to the same theme, and that is, again, hatred for Jews, hatred for blacks, hatred for others,” Scarborough said in a clip flagged by NewsBusters. “And you can go all the way back to Charlottesville.”

“And the Trump administration’s doing nothing about it. You look at the former coast guard member who had a kill list of media members, but also the Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, the Minority Leader of the Senate, Democratic presidential candidates,” Scarborough continued. “This was a guy that had a kill list, he had a manifesto, he was inspired by a Norwegian mass murderer, a white nationalist who killed over 70 people, slaughtered dozens and dozens of children at a day camp.” – READ MORE