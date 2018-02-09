WATCH: Morning Joe Admits ‘Most Americans’ Agree With Trump On This Issue

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough admits “most Americans” agree with @realDonaldTrump on immigration. pic.twitter.com/ddKtKX2McC — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) February 8, 2018

On Wednesday, MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough admitted that the majority of Americans agree with President Donald Trump’s views on immigration and do not agree with the views of the Democrats, media, and elites.

“A lot of people in the media may not like it,” Scarborough began. “I talk about this massive disconnect between where Americans are on immigration and where the media is on immigration, where elites are on immigration.”

“Most Americans agree with Donald Trump and Stephen Miller’s view of immigration,” Scarborough continued. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough said Thursday he regretted making “several factual errors” on Wednesday when he claimed the U.S. does not hold big military parades, as President Donald Trump wants to do

“I made several factual errors yesterday, which is certainly not a surprise, regarding these parades,” the “Morning Joe” co-host admitted. “[President] Eisenhower actually did have military parades and he had big military parades, complete with tanks, to celebrate his inauguration at the height of the Cold War.”

“So there is, 50-60 years ago — this did happen after World War II, World War I. But it just doesn’t happen much anymore,” Scarborough said. “And outside of the Cold War era, it does seem to be a bit frightening.” – READ MORE