WATCH: Morning Host Ambushes Trey Gowdy With False Accusations On Gun Control — THAT Was A Big Mistake

Trey Gowdy stole a little bit of Nancy Cordes’ thunder on CBS Sunday morning by curtly reminding her that he is not in fact a member of the Republican House leadership team.

Gowdy and the “Face The Nation” guest host were discussing potential new legislation to curb future mass shootings, like Wednesday’s tragedy in Parkland, Florida.

Gowdy suggested implementing “a duty to disclose” for law enforcement to act when certain individuals exhibit violent or concerning behavior.

“We have it in other categories of law,” the South Carolina Republican explained. “You could impose a lawful duty to disclose if you hear that someone is planning to do something.” – READ MORE

