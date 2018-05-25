Entertainment TV
WATCH: Morgan Freeman’s Creepy Behavior Caught On Tape
Morgan Freeman apologized Thursday for sexual misconduct with multiple women. However, certain instances in which Freeman displayed creepy, unsettling behavior with women have been caught on tape and were released Thursday.
A producer for WGN in Chicago named Tyra Martin had an extremely uncomfortable experience with Freeman. She had interviewed him many times and alleged that he constantly made comments that were sexually charged. – READ MORE
