WATCH: Monica Lewinsky Storms Off Stage After Bill Clinton Question

Monica Lewinsky stormed off stage during an interview on Monday in Israel after the interviewer asked her if she expected an apology from former President Bill Clinton.

Lewinsky, who gained notoriety in the 1990s over her sexual relationship with Clinton, was at a conference hosted by the Israel Television News Company, and speaking on the pros and cons of the internet, Haaretz reported.

“Recently in an interview with NBC News, former President Clinton was rather irate when he was asked if he ever apologized to you personally,” news anchor Yonit Levi said. “Do you still expect that apology, the personal apology?”- READ MORE