WATCH: Mnuchin, Maxine Waters get into fiery exchange over length of hearing

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.), the chairwoman of the House Financial Services Committee, engaged in a fiery exchange Tuesday with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin over the length of his testimony before the committee.

The exchange grew heated as Mnuchin requested to leave the hearing because of a meeting he said he had scheduled with a foreign leader.

Mnuchin asks to be dismissed. Waters says no. pic.twitter.com/rYkuBl3HXO — Manu Raju (@mkraju) April 9, 2019

After Waters told Mnuchin that he was free to leave, Mnuchin asked her to dismiss the hearing, saying that she was supposed to “take the gavel and bang it.”

"Please do not instruct me as to how I am to conduct this committee," Waters responded.