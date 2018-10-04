WATCH: Mitch McConnell Delivers Blistering Message To Far-Left Activists

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell delivered a stern message to Democrats and far-left activists on Wednesday, saying that their harassment of Republican lawmakers will not stop the Republican party from accomplishing its goals.

There is no chance in the world that the far-left will scare us out of doing our duty. pic.twitter.com/kXGbtGD15f — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) October 3, 2018

“Mr. President, I think it’s safe to say the national spectacle the professional Left has created around Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation process has now reached some kind of fever pitch,” McConnell said. “In 17 days, since Dr. Ford’s confidential correspondence was leaked to the press, 17 days, Mr. President of a feeding frenzy on Judge Kavanaugh and his family unlike anything we have seen in recent memory.”

"Since then, a literal mudslide — mudslide — of wild, uncorroborated accusations has literally poured out, each more outlandish than the last," McConnell continued. "And this mudslide has been actively embraced, urged on, and capitalized upon by Democrats inside this chamber and organized far-left special interests outside. It hasn't been about getting to the truth or giving anyone a fair hearing. It's only been about one thing — the far-left's hunger to bring down Judge Kavanaugh's nomination by any means necessary, any means necessary."

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said on Tuesday that only senators will see the FBI’s report on its investigation into the sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

“We’ll get an FBI report soon. It will be made available to each senator and only senators will be allowed to look at it,” McConnell told reporters.

He added, “That’s the way these reports are always handled.

The FBI is investigating allegations that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted Christine Blasey Ford when the two were high school students more than three decades ago. Under a deal reached by GOP senators, the FBI has until Friday to wrap up the investigation.