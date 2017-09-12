True Pundit

WATCH: Missouri Gov and Former Navy SEAL Rappels into Stadium to Kick Off Bull Riding Competition

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens, a former Navy SEAL, made quite an entrance to kick off the Professional Bull Rider PFI Western Invitational on Saturday night when he rappelled from the roof of the stadium into the center ring.

Greitens flew down his rappelling line just ahead of the playing of the national anthem as an announcer noted that the gov. is a recipient of both the Bronze Star and the Purple Heart which were earned during four tours of duty as a Navy SEAL. – READ MORE

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens rappelled from the roof of JQH Arena and into the center ring ahead of Saturday's bull riding competition.
