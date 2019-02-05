WATCH: Minnesota Democrat Ilhan Omar Defends Terrorist Attack — and It’s Not the First Time

Resurfaced video shows Minnesota Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar defending the actions of those behind a terrorist attack in 2013, stating it was “a reaction” to “our involvement in other people’s affairs.”

In the video, Omar is questioned during a local television interview about the deadly brutal al-Shabab attack on a Kenyan shopping mall in 2013 that resulted in 71 total deaths and wounded approximately 200 people.

“When are we gonna decide or realize that terrorism is a reaction?” the host asked Omar, an activist at the time.

“It’s an ideology, it’s a means of things. It’s not an entity, it’s not a place, people. It’s a reaction to a situation.”

She agreed with the assessment, stating that “nobody wants to take accountability of how these are byproducts of the actions of our involvement in other people’s affairs.” – READ MORE