WATCH: Minneapolis City Council President Asked Who To Call If Someone Breaks Into Your House After ‘Dismantling’ Police; Says ‘Step Back,’ Check Your ‘Privilege’

Speaking with CNN’s Alisyn Camerota on Monday morning, the president of the Minneapolis City Council, which has stated it intends to “dismantle” the city’s police department, was asked what a citizen should do if an intruder broke into their house in the middle of the night and there were no police to call. In response, she blithely suggested that the opportunity to call police “comes from a place of privilege,” adding that those citizens should “step back and imagine what it would feel like to already live in that reality where calling the police may mean more harm.”

“We have a state action against our police department, which gives us legal mechanisms in the very short term, you know, there is (sic) lessons from all over the country, all over the world that we’re looking to take immediate steps while we work toward building the systems that we would need to imagine that future,” Minneapolis City Council President Lisa Bender said to Camerota.

"Do you understand that the word 'dismantle' or 'police-free' make some people nervous?" Camerota asked. "For instance, what if in the middle of the night, my home is broken into? Who do I call?"

