WATCH: Mike Rowe Sounds Off On ‘The Problem With America Today’

TV star Mike Rowe appeared on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Thursday to sound off on the “problem with America today.” The former “Dirty Jobs” host went after the harmful “safe space movement,” as he’s done several times before.

Host Tucker Carlson began the segment by asking Rowe his thoughts on our current culture, highlighting two recent events: Starbucks’ new policy offering their bathrooms and WiFi services without requiring a purchase and the 30-year-old from New York State who recently made news for being sued by his parents after refusing to move out of their home.

“Are these stories connected and do they tell us something bigger about the country?” asked Carlson.

Rowe identified the larger problem by connecting the diminished sense of work ethic he’s witnessed through his work ethic scholarship program to the “safe space movement” and the “idiotic” notion of “safety first.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1