WATCH: Mike Lee Crushes ‘Green New Deal’ With Hilarious Illustrations On Senate Floor

Speaking on the floor of the Senate on Tuesday, Senator Mike Lee (R-UT) offered a hilarious takedown of the Green New Deal, replete with paintings of former President Reagan riding a dinosaur and attacking a velociraptor, tauntauns from the planet Hoth in the Star Wars saga, and the DC hero Aquaman riding a seahorse.

Lee started seriously:

Mr. President, fear has become an all too prevalent quality in American political discourse. And unfortunately, fear is unavoidable when debating the substance of the resolution before this body today; that is climate change, socialism, and the Green New Deal. On entering this debate, I have a little fear in my heart as well. But, Mr. President, my fear at this moment may be just a little different than that of some of my colleagues. Unlike some of my colleagues, I'm not immediately afraid of what carbon emissions unaddressed might do to our environment in the near-term future, or our civilization, or our planet in the next few years. Unlike others, I'm not immediately afraid of what the Green New Deal would do to our economy and our government. After all, this isn't going to pass, not today, not any time soon certainly. Rather, after reading the Green New Deal, I'm mostly afraid of not being able to get through this speech with a straight face.