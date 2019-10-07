WATCH: Michigan voter reveals how the Democrat push to impeach President Trump is backfiring

Michigan is a key state that presidential candidates must secure if they want a legitimate shot at the White House. In eight of the last 10 presidential elections, the eventual winner also won Michigan.

If a new report from CNN is any indication of voter sentiment in The Great Lakes State, then Democrats are in major trouble heading into the 2020 election.

Voters who spoke with CNN this week told the news network they were unsure if they would support Trump in the 2020 election — one even admitting that he was considering placing his vote for Joe Biden — but now that Democrats are pushing to impeach Trump, they know for sure who they will vote for next year.

John Skantze told CNN that just six months ago he was considering voting for Biden. But now that has changed completely. – READ MORE